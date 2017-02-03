BMC Polls: Shiv Sena's desperate bid to book BJP for corruption

To target the BJP in the BMC election, the Shiv Sena is all set to launch a book — 'BhajpaGhotale'. It will name scams involving BJP leaders in the city and the state.



Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

The front page will have a picture of state BJP leaders, including CM ÂÂDevendra Fadnavis and Education Minister Vinod Tawde. The book is seen as a desperate attempt by the Sena to retort to the charges that the BJP has levelled against it. Recently, the CMâÂÂhad called Sena a party of extortionists.

The strategy

Sena's media manager Harshal Pradhan said, "The BJP keeps targeting us with baseless corruption allegations. So, we are responding to them through this book."

According to Pradhan, the book will disclose "all the dark deeds of the BJP, which claims to be a transparent and clean party". "We have got the nod from our party leader to launch the book. It will be on the stands soon."

BJP reacts

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye called the book a "filthy strategy" by the Sena to confuse citizens. "We raised our voice against the corruption in the BMC, after which the civic body set up an inquiry panel. It was during this inquiry that engineers involved in the road scam were suspended," said Upadhye. "Launching a book against us and calling us a corrupt party is just their filthy strategy to confuse people, but citizens are not fools to believe them."