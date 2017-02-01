BMC Polls: Two more quit MNS to join the stronger Shiv Sena

Chetan Kadam from Borivli and Deepak Pawar from Malad quit the MNS to join the Shiv Sena on Tuesday



Uddhav Thackeray and Chetan Kadam (in blue)

The BMC polls are just weeks away, but the trickling of corporators out of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) continues. Two more sitting corporators have left just before the crucial civic polls. Chetan Kadam from Borivli and Deepak Pawar from Malad quit to join the Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

Kadam was said to be close to senior party leaders and to Sandeep Deshpande, the group leader of MNS in BMC. Known for doing good work in his constituency, Kadam was also a member of BMC's standing committee. Pawar, meanwhile, is a first-time corporator from Malad West.

Speaking to mid-day Deepak Pawar said, "It's not that I have quit MNS because it does not have a future… Both the parties (Shiv Sena and BJP should come together for the sake of the Marathi manoos." When asked if he was scared of MNS's image costing him his seat, Pawar refused to comment. Kadam could not be reached for comment.

A source from party said Pawar and Kadam were worried because of the party's deteriorating condition and poor management at the time of elections.

"Most of the leaders in the party have questioned whether the party will survive in this election. Because of the uncertainty, everyone is trying to find a secure place in other parties," said an MNS leader in the BMC. With the exit of these two corporators, the total number of sitting corporators quitting MNS now stands at eight (see box: The ones that got away). Recently, senior MNS leader and former MLA Mangesh Sangle had also joined BJP.

8

Current number of MNS corporators who have quit the party