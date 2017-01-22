BMC polls: Uddhav Thackeray declines to comment on Shiv Sena's alliance with BJP



Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Amid a stand-off with BJP over a pact for the BMC polls, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said unless he gets a concrete proposal from the saffron ally, he will not make any comment on the alliance. Uddhav, however, made a sarcastic remark when reporters persisted on the query of possibility of forging a front with BJP as the 'deadline' set by the two parties to clinch a deal has ended.

"One must know that there have been many deadlines after the decision of demonetisationm," he said on wrapping up the alliance talks for the February 21 polls. "Unless I get a proposal from BJP, I am not going to make any comment over it," he further said.

While he parried alliance queries, the Sena chief unveiled sops his party would implement if it secures a mandate for the country's largest and richest civic body. This is the second time in four days that Uddhav held a press conference to unveil the Sena's agenda for the BMC, which has been controlled by his party for nearly two decades. He said if Sena gets re-elected in the BMC, they would allow free travel in BEST buses to students in uniforms to their schools and back home.

"We will implement it once we get re-elected. We will also provide healthcare facility to BEST employees," he said. The Sena chief was accompanied by senior leader from Thane Eknath Shinde, who also made several promises, like developing a central park, a sports complex and construction of a dam only to cater to the water requirements of Thane Municipal Corporation, if the party wins the civic polls in the district adjoining Mumbai.

"Central park will come up on 30 acre land near Kolshet, while sports complex will be developed near Ghodbunder road, if we get re-elected in Thane," Shinde said. Thackeray also promised to replicate the property tax waiver offered in BMC, into Thane and Ulhasnagar municipal corporations.