BMC's Coastal Road project plan awaits final green nod

The coastal road’s first phase will start at Marine Lines and end at Bandra

Taking the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) ambitious coastal road project one step closer to reality, civic officials recently made a presentation before an expert committee appointed by the central government.

The project proposal has now been sent to the environment ministry for a final nod. BMC authorities have also claimed that the project will have no negative impact on the environment, but would, in fact, prevent flooding. A BMC official, requesting anonymity, said, "Last Friday, one of our senior officials went to New Delhi and made a presentation before an MoEF committee. We are now awaiting the final green nod."

The reasons for requiring final CRZ clearance were discussed during the 168th meeting of Expert Appraisal Committee on March 17. BMC has already received important permissions for the project from the Heritage Committee, Coast Guards, the Indian Navy, Public Works Department, Coastal Police , Maharashtra Maritime Board and a High Power committee.