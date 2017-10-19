The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) ambitious coastal road project could give some relief to the Mumbai's flooding woes.



BMC claims the new drainage system for the coastal road will act as additional storage facility for rainwater. Representation pic

The civic body has claimed that with the reclamation of about 300 acres on the western coast for the project, the rainwater holding capacity will increase because of the additional land in the city's area. Civic officials got to know about the ease the reclaimed land would bring about at a recent discussion on the project's environmental impact.

Speaking to mid-day, additional municipal commissioner (projects), Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, "When a new road is constructed, [a new] drainage system is also created for taking out the rainwater and avoiding water logging. This drainage system will act as an additional storage facility for rainwater. Considering all these facts, the water logging and flooding situation in the city can be improved."

Increasing height

BMC would also be increasing the height of the promenade based on suggestions. Officials said the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) has submitted a report, in which it suggested keeping the coastal road's height to at least 5.25 metres from the mean sea level. Officials claim to have decided on raising the height of the promenade up to 6 metres. The risen base will help in restricting the high tide till a certain level.

NIO happy with design

Mukherjee said, "NIO has submitted its preliminary report and we have asked them to do a detailed study. They are happy with the project's alignment and design. Also, we will take measures for shore erosion during the reclamation."

According to BMC's plans, the 29.2-km long coastal road project will be constructed in two phases. First would be the southern stretch from Marine Drive to Carter Road, which would be followed by another one from Bandra to Kandivli.

In final stages

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will construct another sea link that will be a part of the coastal road between Bandra and Versova. The estimated cost for the entire project is R15,000 crore. BMC is in the final stages of appointing a contractor for the project. It had set a target of starting the work on it from next year.

29.2 km

Length of the coastal road

