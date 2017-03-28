BMC's revised policy allows regularisation of unauthorised works with penalty

BMC's revised policy will penalise those who carried out unauthorised additions to their structures, then regularise it

Over 4,000 lessees of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lands will have the last laugh as the revised lease policy is going to allow regularisation of their unauthorised works after penalising them. The policy will be soon tabled before the civic Improvement Committee for approval.

Earlier, a lease policy was tabled in December 2016, which was first approved and then rejected. The same has finally been revised. Action on those who had violated the norms was stuck for years in the absence of a policy.

The new policy has laid down guidelines for action on lessees who have violated the terms and conditions. As many as 41,77 plots of the estate department have been leased out to private parties for residential, industrial and commercial purposes, with the duration ranging from 10 years to 999 years. Apart from this, some plots were given on a permanent basis under certain conditions.

According to officials, most of the leaseholders have violated the terms and conditions by carrying out illegal construction or additions to the structures. As per the old policy, in case of such breach of terms, the civic body had the power to take back the land from the lessees.

A senior civic official said, “Violators will be served notice to pay fine. The fine will be valid for three years, after which a new penalty will be imposed. The new policy has proposed fines according to the current ready reckoner rate of the plot given for residential purposes. For industrial plots, it will be one-and-a-half of the ready reckoner rate, and those who have been given plots for commercial use, will be fined twice the ready reckoner rate of the land."