BMC's unfulfilled promises: 168 roads yet to be repaired

Even though its time for BMC to wind up the pre-monsoon road repair works in the city, as many as 168 roads are yet to be completed. The roads department and 24 ward offices had aimed at repairing 775 roads, but with couple of days left for the rains to hit the city, a lot of work remains pending. However, civic officials are of the opinion that it was the shutting down of stone quarries that affected their work.

The roads, which had been taken up for repair work, were divided into three categories – priority 1, priority 2 and project roads. While priority 1 included the roads where there were regular occurrence of potholes, priority 2 were the ones that were taken up for resurfacing and leveling, and project roads included those that needed to be reconstructed.

However, BMC has not been quite consistent about their target of completing the roadwork before monsoon. While last year they had decided to complete repair work of over 1,000 roads before May 31, later they reduced the target to 900 and finally to 775.

Speaking to mid-day, a senior civic official said, “Roads have been taken up for repair work based on the permissions received from the traffic police department. The shutting of stone quarries was a huge set back for BMC.”

Chief engineer of the roads department, Sanjay Darade, said, “Majority of the roads have been repaired. The ones pending are safe.”