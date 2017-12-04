BMC seeks more time for park safety report

How safe is it to send your kid to play in Mumbai's gardens? With the civic body not having an answer to this question yet, it's best to keep your child engaged at home for now

Cooperage Ghoda Garden

Following the tragic death of Janhavi Sharma, 6, at Cooperage Ghoda Garden on November 6, the Maharashtra State Commission of Protection of Child Rights had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, and demanded that the BMC submit a report regarding the precautions being taken to ensure safety of children visiting gardens in Mumbai. While it has been nearly a month since the incident, the BMC has requested for more time to submit the report. The commission has allowed for the extension. "It is a lot of data and will take time for us to compile," said an officer with the BMC's garden department.

