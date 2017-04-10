BMC sends notice to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma

The BMC has issued a notice to actor Anushka Sharma for installation of an electric junction box in the common passage area of her building allegedly without taking permission from the civic body.

Sharma, residing on the 20th floor of Badrinath Tower housing society in suburban Versova, however, denied any wrongdoing. Based on a complaint by a resident of the housing society, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued the notice to the actress on April 6.

The notice directed Sharma to remove the electric junction box from the common passage area immediately, failing which necessary action will be initiated. A senior BMC official said, "The notice was served to the actor after going through the complaint filed by a resident of the same society."

However, he did not comment any further on the matter. The notice did not bear the name of the actor, and was sent to the owner of flat nos. 2001 and 2002 of the Badrinath Tower.

Denying the allegation, a spokesperson of the actor said "There is nothing illegal about any construction or installation."

"The actress owns three flats on the 20th floor and all the permissions since 2013 are in place. Anushka and her family are law abiding and responsible citizens and wouldn't do anything to cause inconvenience or harm to anyone," the spokesperson said in a statement.