BMC takes back 11 engineers from SRA, assures to pay salaries

Almost after a 10-month ordeal, finally the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come to the rescue of the 11 engineers posted at the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

The civic body has decided to take them back as the SRA refuses to appoint them and pay their salaries. Though the helpless engineers had written several letters to BMC and SRA regarding the issue, nothing had been done in this regard.

New postings

The civic body has posted five engineers in the Vigilance Department and the remaining six at the Building Proposal Department. It has even promised to pay their salaries by January next year.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an engineer said, “We got an order from BMC about our new postings on October 10. It’s a very serious issue, as the SRA did not take any step even after receiving a number of letters from the municipal commissioner. We were not appointed even though more than 20 posts are lying vacant in SRA.”

Another engineer, who was also denied appointment said, “We have not received our salaries for the past 10 months. The civic body has verbally assured us of paying the money by January next year.”

According to sources, a strong lobby of politicians and builders doesn’t want to relieve the engineers in place of whom 11 of them were supposed to be appointed.

The case

Last year the then Chief Executive Officer of SRA, Aseem Gupta had sent a request to BMC asking it to provide 12 engineers.

Thereafter, the civic body conducted an exam and posted 12 engineers in SRA. Of them, one was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking a bribe in February.

The SRA did not appoint the engineers and also did not pay their salaries. The BMC had written several letters to the principal secretary of the housing department but nothing had happened. An official from the state government had blamed the BMC for the mess, alleging that they did not follow the department’s set procedure while posting the engineers.