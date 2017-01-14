BMC tells Mumbai marathon organisers: Pay Rs 5.48 crore within 24 hrs

With just two days left for the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon to take place, the BMC has sent a notice to the event’s organisers asking them to pay up Rs 5.48 crore towards advertising fee within 24 hours.

The notice, which was sent by the A ward office to the co-ordinator of Procam International, the company which organises the event on January 12, mentions in detail that the amount needs to paid towards branding, ground rent, security deposit and laser show.

A civic official said, “The amount has to be deposited within a day of receiving the notice, failing which all the advertisements and signages will be removed and legal action will be initiated under the BMC Act.” However, Procam International reverted through a letter on January 13 saying that there was a misunderstanding on the part of the civic body. It also mentioned that the advertisements and signages would be displayed just for two days and hence like in previous years BMC should charge around Rs 22.91 lakh.

Speaking to mid-day, a spokesperson of Procam International said, “Since its inception, BMC has been an integral part of the marathon. Without their unstinted support, an event of this magnitude would not have been successful. We are thankful to them for their co-operation and are trying to work closely with the civic body to address the matter.”