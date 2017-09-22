BMC to give Mumbai 12 more schools



The civic body is trying to match educational facilities against the city's growing population

Inching a step closer towards making the revised Development Plan (DP)-2034 a reality, the civic body will be constructing 12 new schools in the city. In a bid to match the required educational facilities against the growing population, the BMC, in its revised draft DP-2034, has marked reservation for the schools.

According to the BMC, two schools in the island city, six in the western suburbs and four in the eastern suburbs have been proposed for construction. All 12 plots identified for the schools, spread over 28,452 square metres, have been located in Colaba, Wadala, Vile Parle, Kandivli, Powai and Mankhurd. The civic body has set aside R26.42 crore for construction of these schools.

A senior official from civic chief Ajoy Mehta's office said, "Following the reservation ma­r­ked in the DP, we have started the process of making the schools a reality. The final approval of the revised draft DP is in process but the civic body can start implementing citizen-related facilities. Of the 12, work orders for four schools have been issued."

The official added, "For better implementation of the blue print DP-2034 we have set five-yearly plans. The implementation will be reviewed once in five years and officials have been asked to set one-year goal for completing the tasks."

The work orders for Wadala, Majas in Andheri East, Kandivli West and Maravali in Chembur have been issued and construction will soon begin.