BMC to sell costly medicines at low prices

The city may soon get 'Pradhanmantri Jan Ausha­dhi Kendras' at all civic-run hospitals. The central government had launched the 'Pradhanmantri Jan Ausha­dhi' scheme in March last year, under which costly me­d­icines are made available at affordable prices for all.

Under the scheme, the price of medicines is slashed by 75%. Newly-elected BJP corporator Sandip Patel from ward number 58 (Goregaon, Oshiwara) moved a notice of motion at the general body meeting on Tuesday to start such centres at BMC hospitals. The mayor passed the proposal as all other parties, including the Shiv Sena, supported the move.

In his notice of motion, Patel said, “A large number of patients visit BMC hospitals and dispensaries and are forced to buy medicines from private medical centres. Many times, people from poor backgrounds cannot afford costly medicines. Considering this, the BMC should start Jan Aushadhi centres.”

Currently, there are three Jan Aushadhi centres operational in the city, which provide medicine for more than 500 diseases and even medical equipment at a concession. A BMC official said, “Now, the proposal will be sent to the municipal commissioner for his approval. If he gives his nod then the health department will be asked to check where such centres can be started.”

There are three major hospitals, 16 peripheral hospitals and 167 dispensaries in the city, which treat lakhs of patients every month. In a few hospitals, the BMC has stores that provide medicines at a concession. However, these centres turn patients away most of the time citing unavailability of medicines, forcing them to buy from private medical stores.