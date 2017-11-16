BMC to spend Rs 376 crore to build multi-storey toilet blocks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to construct mutli-storey toilet blocks in view of space crunch in the metropolis. The BMC intends to spend Rs 376 crore over the next one year to make a total of 18,818 public toilet blocks, many of which will be structures that will be two to three-storeys high, a senior civic official said.



"Special attention will be given to women urinals and to the needs of senior citizens, handicapped people and

children," he said.

The official said the tendering process to erect the toilets is underway, and work orders are expected to be issued by January 15 next year.

Under the plan, several old and dilapidated toilets will be demolished and replaced with new structures.

The civic body plans to demolish 11,170 old lavatories and replace them with 15,774 new ones. The rest 3,044 toilets would be completely new, said the official. As per standards laid down by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programme, the city needs to provide one toilet seat for every 30 citizens.

Earlier, BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta had asked the administrative wards to submit their requirement for toilet blocks. The highest demand came from areas like Govandi, Deonar and Kurla.