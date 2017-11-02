BMC to start single window system for permissions to events

As part of the implementation of 'Ease-of-Doing-Business', the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to put in place a single window system to grant permissions to organise events, a senior civic official said.

Permission would be granted within 72 hours of filing of the application, he said. "Under our mission of 'Ease-of-Doing-Business', the civic administration has decided to start single window system at the administrative wards, wherein the applicants can get permission for holding any event at one counter. If there are no major mistakes in the application, then permission will be granted within three working days," the official said.



Right now, an event organiser has to approach different departments to secure permissions from the civic body to hold any event. "With a view to simplify the entire process and save the time of the BMC as well as the applicant, the civic body has decided to reduce the time and length of the entire procedure of seeking approvals from different departments.



Under the new system, the applicant need not visit different departments," the official said.