BMC vacancies scandal: Whistleblower wants errant secretary suspended

The civic body had selected 47 candidates after issuing an advert for recruitment of 12 clerks in 2013. Representational Pic

Municipal secretary Narayan Pathade should be suspended and his pay and post-retirement perks held back over the irregularities on his part in the hiring of clerks for the civic body, states a letter written to municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta by the whistle-blower, who blew the lid off the recruitment scam.

Pathade, however, has refuted all charges against him, claiming that all necessary procedures were followed and administrative approvals from the standing committee taken for the recruitment.

mid-day had reported on May 4 how the civic body had selected 47 candidates after issuing an advertisement for recruitment of 12 clerks in 2013. Of these, 35 have been selected and 12 are waitlisted.

"In my letter (a copy is with mid-day) to the civic chief, I have mentioned that Pathade would be retiring this month, and hence, it would not be appropriate to release his post-retirement perks before an inquiry in the entire procedure is completed," the whistle-blower told mid-day.

The other side

Pathade told mid-day, "The administrative procedure for the entire recruitment was approved and cleared by the standing committee. As municipal secretary, my role is to execute the work tabled and approved by the committee."

When asked how a waiting list of 47 was prepared when the advertisement issued was for 12 vacancies, he said, "In 2013, there were 12 vacancies. But, in 2014, the number rose. We had prepared a waiting list of the candidates selected from the advertisement in 2013. That list is eligible for a year. In 2000, the waiting list eligibility was extended for seven years. This is all up to the standing committee; how long a waiting list is eligible is its prerogative."

He further claimed that all candidates who have been absorbed in the services were appointed following approval from the standing committee. "The recruitment was done two years back. What is the reason that someone is trying to dig out old information? One needs to check the intention behind this move too," Pathade said, questioning the whistle-blower's motive.

Clerical staff fall under Class C (the lowest rung) and can earn promotions only after years of service.