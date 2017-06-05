BMC wants access to birth, death certificates

BMC building

With the online system to procure birth and death certificates down for the last two months, the BMC has now written to the Centre to provide its 24 health officers temporary access to the data. The civic body is also planning to start centres in every ward to help people in case of an emergency.

"It would take at least three months for the online process to start again as the central body has received complaints of misuse of personal information of people from the portal. Until the investigation gets over, nothing can be done," said a senior BMC officer.

After receiving several requests from Mumbaikars to provide an alternative option to get the certificates, BMC has requested the Centre to provide temporary login IDs to its health officers. "So far, we haven't received any response, but we are hopeful," said the officer.

Last year, the Registrar General of India had centralised procuring of birth and death certificates through an online system. However, due to temporary shutdown of the online portal, people have been left with no option, but to run from one ward office to another. "We are helpless because of the restrictions," said a ward officer.

