BMC wants Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor to raze terrace gym



Arjun Kapoor

The BMC has sent two notices to Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, asking him to demolish the an apparently illegal 30-by-16 sq ft brick room without permission, in the building that he resides. According to a report by The Times of India, the civic body had issued the first notice to the actor in March and had sent another one last week.

Arjun Kapoor, who resides on the 7th floor of Raheja Orchid in Juhu, had built a gym on the terrace of his building. The complaint to BMC didn't come from the residents of the building but from an activist, who does not live there.

BMC aims to ascertain the allegation of irregularities during its investigation. They even plan to raze the structure themselves in a couple of days.

As of now, neither the actor nor his manager have commented on the issue.