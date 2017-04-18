BMM students given wrong question paper, error noticed after exams

Mass media students appearing for their final examinations at two test centres in the city were given wrong question papers; at KC College, the 'error' was noticed after the exams were over

Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) students of Mumbai University (MU), who are appearing for their final examinations now, were in for a rude shock yesterday. At a couple of exam centres in the city, the students were given wrong question papers, which led to widespread confusion among students as well as college authorities. Incidentally, this isn't the first instance of wrong question papers being distributed to students. According to sources in the college, on April 13, students at Powai's Chandrabhan Sharma College were given the wrong paper for legal ethics and the error was observed only after the exams were over.

The goof-up

Students at Shar­ma College were appearing for the financial Management paper from BMM's VI semester on Monday. A student said, "An hour into the examination, a student consulted the examiner with a doubt in the question paper. It was only when the college reached out to MU authorities that they realised we had been given the wrong paper, with questions from the old syllabus. We were immediately asked to stop writing."

On the same day, BMM students appearing for the Business & Magazine Journ­al­ism paper at KC College were informed that they had answered the wrong paper after their examination was over. A student from a reputable south Mumbai college said, "We aren't sure whether to laugh or cry. While discussing the paper with our friends, who had appeared for the exam at other centres, we realised we had answered an entirely different question paper. We approached our teachers only to be told that we had received a paper with questions from the old syllabus."

(Left) The revised question paper given to students; (Right) The paper with question from the old syllabus

Exam centre miffed too

Chandrabhan Sharma College principal Dr Chitra Natrajan confirmed the goof-up. "It's not our fault if the University sent the wrong paper. We were not even aware that subject had two question papers. The exam started at 11 am and around 11.20 we received a mail from MU with two codes to identify the two papers. We kept calling the University for clarification, and almost 30 minutes later, someone answered the call and said the paper with questions from the new syllabus had been sent to us. Our exam schedule got delayed, too."