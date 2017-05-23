Bob Biswas of Delhi? Police end 'kahaani' of 'Namaste' gang

A gang of thieves seem to have been inspired by 'Kahaani' of Bob Biswas -- an insurance agent by day, by night a contract killer, who greeted his targets with a polite 'Namoshkar' before shooting them

Bob Biswas from 'Kahaani'



New Delhi: Here's a gang of thieves who were perhaps inspired by the 'Kahaani' of Bob Biswas -- an insurance agent by the day, he was a cold-blo­oded contract killer, who greeted his targets with a polite 'Namoshkar' before shooting them. With the arrest of four people in the Capital, the police claimed to have busted the 'Namaste gang', which used to greet people with folded hands before robbing them.

Describing their modus operandi, DCP (East) Omvir Singh said the accused roamed around in groups on scooters and targeted unaccompanied drivers wearing gold jewellery. "After selecting the target, one of the scooter riders would start riding parallel to the targeted car and smile at the driver with folded hands. The driver would think that he knows the scooter rider and stop his car. By that time, another rider would come towards the other side of the car. As soon as the driver rolled down the window, they would open the door, overpower the victim and rob him at gunpoint," he said.

After repeated thefts near the trans-Yamuna area, a team of the Jagatpuri Police Station cops was roped in for busting the gang. "On May 19, we received a tip-off and we laid a trap on May 20. After a brief exchange of fire, four accused were arrested. The third group of bikers managed to flee," the officer said.