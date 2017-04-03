Bob Dylan accepts Nobel with champagne and songs



Bob Dylan. Pic/AFP

Stockholm: After months of uncertainty and controversy, Bob Dylan finally accepted the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature at a jovial, champagne-laced ceremony, the Swedish Academy announced.

The gold medal and diploma awarded to him back in October were handed to Dylan at a "private ceremony in Stockholm" attended by 12 academy members, Sara Danius, the academy's permanent secretary yesterday, said in a blog post.

"Spirits were high. Champagne was had," Danius confided. "Quite a bit of time was spent looking closely at the gold medal, in particular the beautifully crafted back, an image of a young man sitting under a laurel tree who listens to the Muse," she added.

The meeting took place at a secret location ahead of Dylan's first concert in Stockholm. His second concert is on due Sunday.

Several Academy members, including Danius, were present at the concert as Dylan, performed "Love Sick" and "Full Moon And Empty Arms". Dylan made no mention whatsoever about the Nobel prize. Nobel lecture at the meeting - the only requirement to reeive the eight million kronor ($8,91,000) that comes with the prize. He has until June 10 to provide his lecture.