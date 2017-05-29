Bobbitised godman never harassed daughter: Victim's mother

Thiruvananthapuram: Ten days after a 54-year-old godman was bobbitised by a young woman, her mother in a letter to Kerala Police on Monday said the victim was not keeping in the best of mental health and the Swami had never harassed her as claimed by her daughter.

In her letter to state police chief T.P. Senkumar, the victim's mother said the Swami had never harassed the 23-year-old woman at all, but chided her for an affair with a friend of hers when he was bobbitised on May 18.

According to the mother, her daughter has twice in the past attempted suicide by slashing her wrist.

She said the Swami had good relations with her family and on that morning he advised her daughter to end the relation with her male friend.

Senkumar has forwarded the letter to the officials probing the case.

Meanwhile, the Swami is convalescing at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital where he has been remanded to custody.

He will be produced before a court here if discharged before June 3.

The police are yet to decide on the course of action, if any, against the young woman.