Bodies of murdered property dealer's wife, daughters found



Police investigate the spot at Daurala where the bodies were found. Pic/PTI

More than a month after they went missing, police yesterday recovered the highly decomposed bodies of property dealer Munawwar Hassan's wife and two daughters from Daurala village in Meerut. They were allegedly killed at the behest of his business partner.

The accused, Sahib Khan alias Bunty (27), had got Hassan, his wife and four children killed in order to take over the latter's property worth over Rs 2 crores. Bunty was arrested along with three men who had carried out the killings.

The bodies of Hassan's two sons were buried in Bunty's office in north Delhi's Burari. They were dug out yesterday after a confession by the accused.

A Delhi Police team reached Meerut yesterday to recover the bodies of Hassan's wife and two daughters. Police said the bodies were exhumed from near a dried-up river in Daurala village yesterday.

The gory incident came to light when the body of 45-year-old Hassan with gunshot injuries was found at his residence in Burari on May 20 after Bunty informed police about his death.

Hassan had been lodged in Tihar jail for a rape case since January 19 this year and was released on interim bail on May 17 as his wife Sonia and four children, Aqib, Shaqib, Arzoo and Arshi, had been "missing" since April 18.

Smelling a rat in Bunty's actions and finding contradictions in his statements, police quizzed him further, following which he revealed that he had got the entire family killed.