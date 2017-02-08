Body found in suitcase at LTT: Police want loader to undergo lie-detector test

Cops arrested him after he was seen on CCTV dragging the suitcase; he has not confessed to the crime, police are seeking permission for a brain-mapping test

Police are yet to find a breakthrough in the case where a loader was nabbed, after he was seen on CCTV dragging a suitcase, which had a dead body inside it.

He hasn’t confessed to the crime, and police are seeking permission for a brain-mapping test. His lawyer has claimed the accused is mentally imbalanced, and has alleged that the police have booked him without evidence.

The body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a suitcase near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at Kurla on January 8. It was wrapped in a saree. A resident noticed it and alerted the cops.

Tilak Nagar police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). During investigation, police came across CCTV footage of a platform, where a man was seen dragging the suitcase around 7 pm. A CCTV located outside the parcel department captured a clear image of the suspect. After investigation Tilak Nagar Police arrested Ramesh Sakat from Madhya Pradesh on January 30 and produced him in the Vikhroli Magistrate’s court.

Ramesh’s lawyer, Subodh Bhosale, claimed he is innocent. “Cops have booked Ramesh Sakat without any evidence. The person seen on CCTV looks just like Ramesh. But till now, police haven’t successfully proved the offence or produced any evidence,” said Bhosale.

The Magistrate’s court extended police custody of Ramesh till February 13. The identity of the deceased hasn’t been established yet.