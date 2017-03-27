Body in suitcase at LTT: Cops suspect zari worker is 12-year-old's murderer

Taking a step forward in the murder case of the 12-year-old boy whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Tilak Nagar cops have detained a zari worker from Kurar, suspecting him to be the killer.

Police sources said that the detainee was seen in CCTV footage recovered for the investigation. Cops are also on the lookout for a second suspect, who was also seen in the footage and is believed to have aided the detainee.

The police are interrogating the arrested suspect, who is a native of Jharkhand and has been working in a zari unit in Kurar village. The other suspect also works as a supervisor there. A cop said, "Though the exact motive is unclear, it seems that the incident took place during a fight between the two suspects. It may have happened accidentally."

In February, the police had arrested a private loader, Ramesh Sanket, who was found with the suitcase. He denied any role in the murder and said he had picked up the suitcase as he thought it contained valuables.