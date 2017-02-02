Body in suitcase at LTT: Loader says he stole bag, didn't kill boy



CCTV footage shows the suspect dragging the same suitcase that held the body at LTT. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Tilak Nagar cops many have nabbed the loader seen in CCTV footage at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), carrying the suitcase which had the body of a boy. But, he reportedly told the cops that he had picked the bag, as it was unattended, and was hoping to find some valuables inside the red suitcase.

According to a report in Times of India, when the loader opened the suitcase, he found the boy's body. Shocked and scared, he abandoned the suitcase. On being proved why he left for his native place in Madhya Pradesh immediately, the loader, whose name has been withheld, claimed that he did not run away. He had actually planned that he would go to his house in MP before the shocking indent.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, cops held the suspect in MP. He was produced in Kurla metropolitan magistrate, and remanded to police custody. The report added that cops feel his interrogation would aid them in identifying the deceased boy.

The body of an unidentified boy was found in a suitcase on January 7 evening near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kurla. The body was wrapped in a saree and the suitcase was open. It was noticed by a resident who alerted the cops. Tilak Nagar Police registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) and sent the body for post-mortem.