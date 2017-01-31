Body in suitcase at LTT: Man caught on cam with same bag



CCTV footage shows the suspect dragging the same suitcase that held the body at LTT. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Three weeks after a child's body was found in a suitcase near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, the police have nabbed a suspect who was caught on a CCTV dragging the same bag at the station. The police held him from UP and are bringing him to Mumbai. They have so far refused to reveal his identity.

The 12-year-old unidentified boy's body was discovered on January 8, wrapped in a sari and dumped in a red suitcase near the parcel department of LTT, Kurla. The suitcase was open and a local noticed the body and alerted the police, who are yet to identify the victim.

The police found a CCTV installed nearby that had captured the suspect dragging the same suitcase around 7 pm the evening it was discovered.

They developed the footage and showed it to staff at the parcel department, who identified the man as an employee there.

The police went to his residence in Mankhurd and found that he had left the place, so they went to his hometown in UP and apprehended him.

An officer said, "He is denying the charge. In fact, he claims he saw the bag unattended and, so, kept it outside the terminus."

"We need more time to grill him, so we demanded a transit remand from the local police," said another.