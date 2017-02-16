Body in suitcase at LTT: Two suspects caught in CCTV footage



In what is being seen as a major breakthrough in the case of a 12-year-old boy's body being found in a bag at Lokmanya Tilak Nagar Terminus (LTT) on January 8, cops are said to have zeroed in on the two suspects.

The development took place after the police scrutinised some CCTV cameras installed at bag shops in Mumbai. DNA reported that, according to cops, the suspects were captured on CCTV footage of a shop in Borivali as they were purchasing the red trolley bag, in which the body was found. The police suspect that the two bought the bag after murdering the boy, and then stuffed the body inside before dumping it at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

"We are sure that the bag they bought from the shop is the same bag, in which the child was found. We have started the hunt to trace them. So far they have not been identified. Our investigation is still on,” a senior police officer involved in the investigation informed the paper.

Earlier this month, the Tilak Nagar cops nabbed a loader seen in CCTV footage at LTT, carrying the suitcase, which had the body of a boy. But, he told the cops that he had picked the bag, as it was unattended, and was hoping to find some valuables inside the red suitcase. When the loader opened the suitcase, he found the boy's body. Shocked and scared, he abandoned the suitcase.