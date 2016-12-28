Body of an infant found at Juhu beach

Body of an infant girl was found at Juhu beach in Mumbai, a senior police official said on Wednesday. The body of the new-born was found at the beach around 11:30 PM. As per preliminary investigation the baby was about 15-days-old, police said.

The matter came to light when a person spotted the body and brought it to the notice of police, they said. The body was not decomposed, hence police suspect it might have been dumped a few hours before it was found. A case under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12-years, by parent or person having care of it), has been registered against unidentified person, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and police are probing if the mother had dumped the new-born.