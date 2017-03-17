Body of JNU student who committed suicide brought to Salem



Family members paying tribute to J Muthukrishnan. Pic/PTI

Salem: The body of Dalit JNU scholar Muthukrishnan, who allegedly committed suicide at a friend's residence in Delhi, was yesterday brought to his home town in Salem.

The body was brought this morning from Chennai and kept at his house for people to pay homage.

Muthukrishnan, a resident of Tamil Nadu's Salem district, completed his MPhil from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in 2015 before joining JNU for his PhD.

The student, who was staying at JNU's Jhelum hostel, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at a friend's residence in South Delhi's Munirka area on March 13.

Muthukrishnan, said to be at the forefront of a students' movement following research scholar Rohith Vemula's death, had severely criticised the varsity's admission policy in a Facebook post days before taking the extreme step.

Chappal thrown at minister

A man allegedly hurled a chappal and a stone at Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who had come to pay his last respects to Muthukrishnan when his mortal remains were brought here. He missed the target. Police have taken the person into custody.

Radhakrishnan told reporters that a five-member team has already submitted the post-mortem report of Muthukrishnan, based on which a judicial probe will be initiated.