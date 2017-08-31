Body of missing Dr. Deepak Amarapurkar sent for post-mortem



Divers were being used in the search operation to trace Dr Deepak Amrapurkar (inset) who had fallen into an open manhole opposite India Bulls 1 building on Tuesday. File pics

Two days after senior gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amarapurkar went missing in the monsoon deluge, his body was found in a drain near the Worli seashore on Thursday morning.

The 58-year-old senior doctor was last seen by eyewitnesses at Elphinstone in Central Mumbai on Tuesday evening, the day Mumbai received its heaviest rain in 12 years.

Speaking to mid-day, Mumbai police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Karandikar, said, "We found his body at 6.30 am and have sent it to Sion Hospital for a post-mortem." The Dadar police have filed an accidental death report in the case.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dr Amrapurkar left his workplace at Bombay Hospital for his Prabhadevi home in a car driven by his chauffeur. He reached Elphinstone-Lower Parel after which he decided to get out of his car and walk home, telling his driver to bring the car home, whenever he could.

But, he never got home. Local witnesses claimed that he fell into an open manhole on the flooded road, just a few metres from his residence. City firemen, along with NDRF and BMC personnel, had launched a search operation yesterday to locate the doctor.

Sources said the doctor's umbrella was found near the manhole. A witness said, "Dr Amarapurkar fell into the manhole suddenly and disappeared before anybody could react." Incidentally, the manhole ends at the Worli seashore, where his body was found this morning. The doctor's family and friends had circulated countless messages on social media to trace him throughout Wednesday.

Yesterday, Dr Amarapurkar's colleague, Dr Prashant Kerkar, surgical oncologist from Bombay Hospital, told mid-day, "We had lunch in the hospital cafeteria on Tuesday, after which Dr Amarapurkar said he was leaving for home. Some of us told him to wait till things got better, but may be he thought things were settling down and left. I heard that he had called his wife, who is a doctor, saying he was going to walk home."