Body of model-actress Kritika Chaudhary found at Mumbai residence

The decomposed body of a struggling model and actress, Kritika Chaudhary, has been recovered from her Andheri residence on Monday night. Police are investigating the cause of death



Kritika Chaudhary

The body of a struggling model and actress, Kritika Chaudhary, has been recovered from her Mumbai residence on Monday night.

Her body was found at Andheri residence in Amboli area by Mumbai Police. The police have started an investigation into the death, which has been registered as an accidental one. The body has been sent for autopsy.

The body of Kritika, who had acted in the 2013 Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Rajjo', was discovered by the cops after a neighbour alerted them about the foul smell emanating from her apartment. The cops discovered her decomposed body after the door was broken down.

Kritika, who was originally from Haridwar, had come to Mumbai to make a name for herself in the glamourous world of modeling and acting. She made her debut on television with Balaji's 2011 serial 'Parichay'.