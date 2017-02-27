Body of woman found beside 'mother's skeleton'

Agra: A woman, said to be mentally disturbed, was found lying dead close to a skeleton in her house here on Saturday, police said.

Neighbours told police that Beena, aged around 45, was not seen for some days and the old house in which she was living alone, was emitting a terrible stink.

As some of neighbours forced through the locked door, they were taken aback to confront Beena lying dead on the floor near a skeleton. Police was informed immediately.

Inspector Sunil Sharma said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination and an inquiry ordered.

The skeleton seemed to be that of Beena's mother, who is believed to have died some months ago.