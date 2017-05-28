Bodybuilder gets invited to meet Salman Khan on stage, but misses his chance

Somaiya College cook, Rahul Jaiswal, who was invited by a talent hunt show, is happy to have made his national television debut



Rahul Jaiswal preps for his performance at the reality show

Rahul Jaiswal, a 24-year-old body builder, who works as a cook at Somaiya College, finally got to fulfill his dream of showing off his talent on a national platform. After mid-day carried a story (in the May 24 edition) talking about the young man's struggles, the team behind the talent hunt show on Colors TV, India Banega Manch, contacted Jaiswal to offer him a slot.



Salman and Sohail Khan promote their movie Tubelight on the sets of India Banega Manch. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

As per the programme's schedule, which was held at Bandra Fort, Jaiswal was supposed to perform in the presence of Khan who was then going to join him on stage, and was also supposed to promote his film 'Tubelight'. He was excited about meeting Khan, who also likes bodybuilding. But due to some untoward developments, Jaiswal ended up performing solo, and couldn't share stage with the superstar. Salman did later share the fact that he enjoyed Jaiswal's performance. Jaiswal was saddened, but still thrilled to perform. "I was very happy to know that I was selected to participate in India Banega Manch. Initially, I was nervous while performing in front of such a huge audience, but later, I enjoyed it. I am very grateful to Somaiya Vidyavihar College and Dr Vijay Joshi for encouraging and motivating talents like me," he told us.

Jaiswal, who hails from a poor family, had fled his Jaunpur, (Uttar Pradesh) home at the age of 13 to come to Mumbai. He has won a silver medal at the prestigious 65th National Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship 2017, held in Bengaluru.