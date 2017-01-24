Bollywood actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rimi Sen joins BJP

Rimi Sen

Bollywood actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rimi Sen, has reportedly joined Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the assembly elections.

#FLASH Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP ahead of upcoming assembly elections — ANI (@ANI_news) January 24, 2017

Rimi said that she is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I am inspired by PM Modi and will fulfill all responsibilities given," she told ANI news agency.

Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP ahead of upcoming assembly elections, says, "I am inspired by PM Modi and will fulfil all responsibilities given" pic.twitter.com/ySuyimZ0cR — ANI (@ANI_news) January 24, 2017

Sunny Deol is also expected to join the suit, some media reports claim. Both the actors met BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya at his office on Tuesday.

According to media reports, both the actors will fight in Punjab elections on the BJP ticket.

Earlier this month, there were speculations that Bollywood actors Arjun Rampal and Jackie Shorff would be joining the BJP ahead of the polls. Arjun Ramapal even met the party chief Amit Shah at party’s headquarters in New Delhi. But no announcement has been made on that front.

Rimi Sen is known for her appearances in films like 'Hungama', "Phir Hera Pheri','Dhoom 2' among others. She was also a Bigg Boss contestant and had participated in season 9.