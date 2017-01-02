Bollywood film producer and director files complaint alleging threat calls from Chhota Shakeel



Chhota Shakeel



New Delhi: The producer and director of an upcoming film 'Coffee With D' have filed a complaint alleging that ever since the promos of the movie came out, they have been getting threat calls from Chhota Shakeel's office asking them to either delete the portions that poke fun at Dawood Ibrahim or not release the film.



Writer-director Vishal Mishra and producer Vinod Ramani on Monday visited the office of DCP(New Delhi) BK Singh and submitted a complaint. In the complaint, they have alleged that they have been receiving threat calls from Chhota Shakeel's office asking them to delete scenes from the film that show Dawood Ibrahim in bad light. The caller has also threatened them with dire consequences if they don't remove the comedy scenes. Police said that the compliant is being looked into.



When asked about the reason for filing the complaint in Delhi, when they are based out of Mumbai, Mishra said, "The first call came to us while we were in Delhi. Thereafter we have received calls from a Dubai number and an internet number asking us to not release the film or remove the scenes altogether." The film revolves around a journalist played by Sunil Grover who interviews Dawood Ibrahim.



Mishra said that while Bollywood films have glorified Dawood, their film pokes fun at him which is the reason that has irked his aides. Meanwhile, Grover chose to distance himself from the matter and tweeted, "I am not in Delhi. I am not filing any complaint against anybody. It's a fake news."