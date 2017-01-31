Bollywood movie 'Jolly LLB 2' on hold till HC panel gives its nod

Special committee will watch the film tomorrow to check if it maligns lawyers

The Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2, which suffered a legal setback after an advocate alleged that the film projected the lawyers’ fraternity in bad light, will have to wait for relief from the Bombay high court.

On Monday, the HC formed a three-member committee to watch the film and submit a report in the case.

Advocate Ajaykumar S Waghmare of Nanded recently filed a petition against the movie before the Aurangabad bench of the HC. Last week, the HC bench, comprising Justice Vidyadhar Kanade and Justice Sangitarao Patil, had issued notices to the producers of the film, Fox Star Studios, to reply in the matter.

On Monday, advocate Panditrao Anerao, appearing for the petitioner, had pointed out to the bench that the lead character was seen jumping on the dais before a sitting judge.

Following the claim, Justice Kanade formed a committee of two lawyers and a doctor, and ordered the producers to organise a special screening of the movie for them on Wednesday. The committee is expected to submit a report to the bench on Friday.

Petitioner Waghmare has demanded that objectionable scenes that show lawyers in bad light be deleted from the movie. Waghmare also wants the producers to drop the term LLB from the title.

He alleged that several scenes in the trailer showed characters dressed as advocates playing cards and dancing on the court premises, maligning the reputation of the Indian legal profession.