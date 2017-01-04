Bollywood producer Abis Rizvi's mortal remains brought back to Mumbai

Bandra wears a sombre look as film producer’s body arrives from Istabul at his Meena Mahal residence early on Wednesday morning. Rizvi's father was there at the gate to receive it
Relatives and family members outside Meena Mahal bungalow on Wednesday morning. Pic/Bipin Kokate
An eerie silence took over the otherwise chirpy 7th Road near Bandra’s Andrew College, where around 7.45 am, film producer Abis Rizvi’s body was brought home, Meena Mahal, from the airport. Right from 5 am, friends and relatives had started coming in, including Abis’s wife Raza. His maternal uncle said, “It’s really sad, I don’t know what to say. It’s like everything is finished, there’s no hope for the family.”
Sources said Abis’s mother is in shock. His youngest uncle Shaadib Rizvi said, “He was a fine boy, it’s a really big loss for all of us.”
Around 11 am, the body was taken to Nariyalwadi, Mazgaon, for the final rites at 3.30 pm.
ÂÂÂÂAbis Rizvi's father after the body was brought home in Bandra. Pic/Bipin Kokate
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya, who was present at the airport to support the families, told mid-day, “What kind of a fanatic behaviour is this? No religion permits the killing of innocent people. This is very sad news.”
Somaiya was with the family of the other Indian who died in the terror attack in Istanbul, Khushi. Her body was flown to Vadodara, her hometown, aboard a flight at 9.30 am.
Khushi Shah’s house in Vadodara. Her body, expected to arrive around 11 am, got delayed after the flight got late. Pic/Nirav Trivedi
Not just family and friends, Abis shared a great equation with his guards as well. One of them said, “He was a kind-hearted person. We will miss him a lot.”
A close family friend, Athar Sheikh, said, “He usually goes to the States for New Year celebrations, but look at the fate of our child, he chose this destination.”
The body of film producer Abis Rizvi was brought home to Meena Mahal in Bandra from the airport early this morning. Rizvi’s father (right) was at the gate to receive it. Rizvi was one of the two Indians and 39 people killed in the Istanbul nightclub shootout on New Year’s Eve. The body was taken to Nariyalwadi, Mazgaon, and the final rites took place at 3.30 pm. His youngest uncle Shaadib Rizvi said, “He was a fine boy, it’s a really big loss for all of us.” PIC/BIPIN KOKATE
Photos: Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao and ex-wife Reena Dutta in Mumbai
Photos: Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor party at Ranbir Kapoor's home
Photos: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Ajay Devgn-Kajol with family
These photos prove that 'biker babe' Sonali Kulkarni rules Mumbai roads
Photos: Malaika Arora spotted jogging in Bandra
0 Comments