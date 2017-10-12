In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old hairstylist from FilmCity has filed a complaint against a make-up artist for raping her for over a year. She also complained that the man shot obscene pictures and videos of her and used them to blackmail her. Now, the Dindoshi police is probing the matter and are yet to make an arrest.



Representational Image

The hairstylist has been working with a leading Bollywood actress from the nineties and met the accused while she was working on the sets of a dance reality show. The woman has been working in FilmCity since 2008, and she said that the accused used to help her get clients. The woman lives with her husband and three daughters in Malad. Her husband who is an auto driver and used to beat her up after he was drunk as reported by Times of India.

The abuse and rape started when the accused called the woman to his Goregaon (E) on the pretext of a shoot in February 2014. She said that she lost consciousness after she had a soft drink with the man and woke up hours later to find herself in an undressed state. She soon discovered that she had been raped. On confronting the accused, he told her that he had recorded the entire act and had taken obscene pictures as well.

She also added that the accused then used this to blackmail her and rape her repeatedly. She added that from February 2014 to December 2015 she was raped repeatedly at his house and motels on Ghodbunder Road. When the woman’s visits would reduce the accused threatened her again.

He eventually showed the videos and obscene pictures to her in-laws and three other make-up artists in March 2017. On discovering this the victim consulted a few of her friends and then filed a complaint with the Dindoshi police in April 2017. Unfortunately when the woman visited the police station they were not available. Eventually a case was filed against the accused under provisions of IPC for rape, besides provisions of the Information Technology Act on October 3.

