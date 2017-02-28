Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Calendar Girl' takes chauffeur to cops for 'damage' to Mercedes

Akanksha Puri with her car, in Andheri

Actress Akanksha Puri, who had starred in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Calendar Girls' (2015), allegedly created a ruckus at Andheri on Sunday night after a hired chauffeur grazed her Mercedes Benz against a car.

Puri had hired a driver through a website from an on-call driver service provider, to take her to an event in Mahalakshmi in south Mumbai on Sunday night. While crossing the Andheri bridge around 9.30 pm, the driver grazed her car against another car. She immediately ordered him to pull over and allegedly began creating a ruckus. Sources said there was only a minor scratch on her car.

Puri hauled the driver to the Oshiwara police station and demanded compensation from the website for the damage. “Service providers should train their drivers well. The company should pay for the damage to my car,” she told mid-day.

The driver, however, claimed that there was “no major damage”. “The car only touched another vehicle that had applied its emergency brakes.” The Oshiwara police registered a non-cognisable offence and handed over a copy to Puri to claim insurance.