Bollywood turns up to support Mumbai police



Actress Tabu, director Mahesh Manjrekar and Sairat star Akash Thosar were present at the annual police gala. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Umang, the annual Mumbai Police gala, is often known to attract more stars than a film awards night. And, it was no different on Saturday evening at the MMRDA Grounds in BKC. The open-air event that’s held for policemen and their families saw a crowd of close to 50,000 turn up. Mumbai police commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar, joint commissioner (Law and Order) Deven Bharti, and actors Ranveer Singh, Kangna Ranaut, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tabu, Vidya Balan, Sushmita Sen, Tiger Shroff, and Shilpa and Shamita Shetty were seen in the audience.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was one of the VIP guests present at the event that saw performances by Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangna Ranaut and Anushka Sharma. His wife, Amruta, also sang a song at the event. Johnny Lever’s daughter and stand-up comic Jamie

Lever brought the house down with her gags, while host Manish Paul did what he does best — hold together a show with some monkeying around.