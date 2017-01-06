Bomb explodes in Izmir, injures 10

Cars burn after the explosion in Izmir. Pic/AFP
Istanbul/Ankara: Turkish police shot dead two attackers and were searching for a third after a car bomb exploded outside a courthouse in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir on Thursday, wounding at least 10 people, state media and local officials said. The blast was caused by a car bomb, Izmir municipality secretary general Bugra Gokce told broadcaster CNN Turk.
A security source told Reuters police had shot dead two attackers following the blast, and the state-run Anadolu news agency said they were searching for a third. Hospital sources said ten people had been brought in wounded.
Reina gunman possibly an Uighur militant
Turkish police are closing in on the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub, a senior official said yesterday, insisting his possible whereabouts and contacts had been established. Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said that the gunman who attacked Istanbul’s upscale Reina nightclub during New Year's celebrations, is most probably from China's Muslim Uighur minority and was a “specially trained member of a (terror) cell.”
