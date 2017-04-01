Bombay HC asks JJ Hospital dean Dr Lahane to reply on contempt notice

The dean of JJ Hospital had been held guilty of contempt of court in the case of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's extended stay at Bombay Hospital



DR TP Lahane had told the court that he had no role in extending the stay of Chhagan Bhujbal

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to Dr T P Lahane and asked him to reply in four weeks regarding contempt of court.

A lower court had referred the matter to the Bombay High Court, after finding Lahane, the dean of Grant Medical College and JJ Hospital, guilty of contempt of court in the case of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's extended stay in Bombay Hospital. The lower court did not have the authority to hold contempt proceedings.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Court judge, P R Bhavake, had found Lahane guilty of contempt of court after a petition filed by activist Anjali Damania.

However, Lahane had told that court that he had no role in extending the stay of Bhujbal, who has been arrested on charges of money laundering.

When Bhujbal was admitted to JJ Hospital, it had referred him to Bombay Hospital for a second opinion on cardiac treatment, without orders from the court. According to the court order, Bhujbal, who stayed at the Bombay Hospital for almost a month, was supposed to be treated only at JJ Hospital.

The PMLA court had ordered that JJ Hospital was to only conduct three tests on Bhujbal. It did not authorise the hospital regarding other treatments.

