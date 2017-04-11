Bombay HC launches contempt action against activist Ketan Tirodkar





The Bombay High Court on Tuesday suo motu launched contempt of court proceedings against social activist Ketan Tirodkar for his alleged malicious remarks against judiciary on social media. The proceeding was initiated by the court's full bench, which directed the Mumbai police commissioner to serve notice to Tirodkar and ensure his presence before it on the next hearing on June 16.



The full bench of the high court comprised Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and justices Abhay Oka, Shantunu Khemkar, S C Dharmadhikari and R M Sawant. As Tirodkar did not appear today, the court asked the police chief to serve court's notice to him and ensure that he attends the court on June 16. In reply to the contempt notice issued to him by the high court, Tirodkar, through his lawyer, filed an affidavit denying that he had made any attempt to lower the dignity of judiciary through his posts in the social media.