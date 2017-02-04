Bombay HC tells Maharashtra police to recover protection dues

The Bombay High Court yesterday said the state police department should initiate steps to recover dues of police protection provided to politicians from the political parties concerned.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni rapped Maharashtra government for continuing to provide police protection to some political leaders when they have not paid the dues for years together.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by city resident Sunny Punamiya seeking direction to state police to recover dues from VIPs including politicians who have been provided security cover but have not paid till date.

"We want to know why dues are not recovered? Are they unable to pay or is it that you want to treat them as VIPs," the court said. Government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani informed the bench that the police protection has been continued, despite non-payment of dues, only in case of political functionaries who are facing threat to their lives.