Bombay HC to hear plea on penguin viewing

Advocate Advait Sethna and Ruju Thakker allege the penguins are losing their 'fundamental right to life'

The Bombay High Court is likely to hear a petition tomorrow before the Humboldt Penguins are opened for public viewing.

Filed by advocate Advait Sethna and Ruju Thakker, it has challenged the bringing of the penguins to the country, saying they are an endangered species and out of their natural habitat, losing their "fundamental right to life and liberty".

The petition also states that the aquatic birds be sent back to South Korea. The BMC had brought in eight of the birds in July, a part for its Rs 433-crore makeover plan of Byculla Zoo. One of them died in November.

Meanwhile, fearing backlash in the upcoming civic election, the BMC has dropped the plan of increasing the ticket price for entry to the zoo. It had proposed to hike the fee from Rs 10 to Rs 100.