Booze party at Mira Road turns ugly, ends in labourer's murder

A booze party turned ugly, when a 33-year-old construction worker was beaten to death and his friend seriously injured, by two of their colleagues at Mira Road on Saturday night. Couple of hours after the incident, a police team led by sub-inspector Mahesh Kuchekar and another officer Vijay Brahmne arrested one of the assailants Kamlesh Chaurasiya (31). His brother Ashok Chaurasiya is still at large. The deceased has been identified as Rajan Meshram (33), native of a village in Amravati. According to police, the incident took place at Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road around 10.30pm. Rajan and another construction worker Biru were brutally assaulted by the Chaurasiya brothers following a petty quarrel. While Rajan died on the spot, his friend has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Speaking to mid-day, police inspector (Crime), Vasant Labdhe said, "Based on information provided by an eye-witness, our team arrested Kamlesh. He has been remanded to police custody till May 26. A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC. The other accused will be nabbed soon."