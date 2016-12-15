Mumbai: Borivli colony in shock as Ritesh Modi's body is brought home



Ritesh Modi’s mother and relatives mourn at his funeral on Wednesday

Neighbours and relatives of the Modi family gathered at Aarey helicopter crash victim Ritesh’s residence in Yogi Nagar, Borivli, as his body was brought home yesterday. Ritesh’s parents, who stayed with him, were unaware about the couple’s joyride, and hence, the crash came as a bigger shock for them.



Ritesh’s body being taken from Siddharth hospital in Goregaon for the last rites. Pics/Sayed Sameer Abedi

In mourning

“On Sunday, his parents had gone out when this happened. They got to know about the accident from the police; nobody knew that they were going for a helicopter joyride,” said a resident of the Ajmera Prestige building, where Ritesh, his wife Brinda, their two-year-old son and his parents lived.

“They were a happy family. Whatever has happened is really unfortunate,” said a relative.

The society that was preparing for the wedding of one of the residents has been in shock since getting the news. “The pandal and other decorations are all as they were; we are all with the Modi family at the moment,” said another.

The family’s domestic help for the last five-six years too hasn’t come to terms with what happened. “They had gone out for the day, leaving their son with an ayah. This is really a shock, they were such a happy couple,” she said.

Hopes on recovery

Ritesh and Brinda’s colleagues too were present at the residence. Ritesh was a CA with a private firm in Malad, while Brinda works with Colgate in Powai. A colleague of his said, “Ritesh was a very nice person. This is a tremendous loss to the company.”

Brinda’s colleagues are praying for her recovery. “She is critical. We hope she recovers soon. She worked with the IT department and she has been an integral part of the team,” said one.

Ritesh’s mother and sister were crying inconsolably as his body was being taken away for the last rites. All hopes are now on Brinda recovering. “Their two-year-old Aariv is waiting at home. We are praying she gets well soon and returns,” said a relative.