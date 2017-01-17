Born in Pakistan, brought up in India, national of neither

HC stays deportation of Nagpada resident, asks state to go to Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a passport for him

The Bombay High Court has termed the case of Asif Karadia as 'unique' and stayed his deportation, or any other process, for 16 weeks till the time the Centre takes a call on his visa application.

A bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and BP Colabawalla asked the state to send all his documents to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the next two weeks, after which, it (the ministry) should take a call.

Karadia's counsel Ashish Mehta requested the bench that till his case was looked into, the police should not act against him.

Two nations, no nationality

Karadia (50) stays at Falkland Road in Nagpada with his family — wife and three children, all of whom are Indian citizens. He was served a deportation notice by the Centre, which he challenged in HC, claiming he has been staying in the country for 47 years.

Karadia faces deportation as he does not have an Indian passport and wants to visit Haj. Authorities, who have given him several long-term visas on multiple occasions without a passport, now claim that he is not an Indian citizen.

ID documents in place

Karadia has been earning a living by working at a local restaurant; he has been paying taxes and has ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, a ration card, a PAN card and even a voter's ID.

Mehta claimed that Karadia has never visited Pakistan after he was brought to India by his mother Zaibunnisa. The HC was also surprised as to how he was granted LTV without a passport from India or Pakistan.