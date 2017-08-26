Boulder falls on track near Karjat, no disruption in rail traffic

Incident happened between Thakurwadi and Phalasdari on middle line of Mumbai-Pune line on Saturday evening



Boulder fell on Saturday evening



Boulder fell on middle line at around 05.45 pm. One train was detained for some time as a precautionary measure and then route was cleared after track was declared safe.

Timely action by @Central_Railway saves the day. Boulder on middle line at Palasdari on Mumbai -Pune line found by alert staff this evening. pic.twitter.com/fDChuoOYr9 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 26, 2017

According to patrolling staff, there was a case of boulders falling between Thakurwadi and Phalasdari on middle line. There were rumours that traffic on Mumbai Pune line was disrupted, but railway officials confirmed that track is safe and traffic is normal on all lines that is UP DN and middle line.



Boulder fell between Thakurwadi and Phalasdari on middle line

We have made elaborate arrangements of lighting, few cameras have also been installed after the last incident few days ago, Railway officials confirmed.