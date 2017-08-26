Boulder falls on track near Karjat, no disruption in rail traffic

By mid-day online correspondent |  Mumbai | Posted 26-Aug-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Incident happened between Thakurwadi and Phalasdari on middle line of Mumbai-Pune line on Saturday evening

Boulder falls on track near Karjat, no disruption in rail traffic
Boulder fell on Saturday evening

Boulder fell on middle line at around 05.45 pm. One train was detained for some time as a precautionary measure and then route was cleared after track was declared safe.

According to patrolling staff, there was a case of boulders falling between Thakurwadi and Phalasdari on middle line. There were rumours that traffic on Mumbai Pune line was disrupted, but railway officials confirmed that track is safe and traffic is normal on all lines that is UP DN and middle line. 

Boulder falls on track near Karjat, no disruption in rail traffic
Boulder fell between Thakurwadi and Phalasdari on middle line

We have made elaborate arrangements of lighting, few cameras have also been installed after the last incident few days ago, Railway officials confirmed.

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply